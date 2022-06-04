ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $315.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

ANSYS stock opened at $259.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.16 and its 200-day moving average is $326.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $230.72 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

