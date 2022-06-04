Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.
AGTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
