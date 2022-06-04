Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APRE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of APRE stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19.

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

