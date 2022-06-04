Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARMK. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE ARMK opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $39.95.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aramark by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 149,027 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Aramark by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 224,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

