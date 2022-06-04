ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of AETUF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. 31,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,990. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.26. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0781 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

