Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.94 Million

Analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) will report $255.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $249.00 million to $265.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arhaus.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.98 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $5.88 on Friday. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46.

In related news, Director William Beargie purchased 25,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson purchased 10,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 634,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,117.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 142,918 shares of company stock valued at $871,154 and sold 89,451 shares valued at $538,149. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

