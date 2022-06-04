Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 6,660 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $680,052.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,463,481.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arista Networks stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,026. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 20.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,090,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,431,000 after purchasing an additional 120,277 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.61.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

