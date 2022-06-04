Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay Sells 6,779 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $693,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $120,801.24.

On Friday, April 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.17. 1,074,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,026. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.