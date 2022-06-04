Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay Sells 6,779 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $693,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 2nd, Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $120,801.24.
- On Friday, April 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20.
Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.17. 1,074,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,026. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
