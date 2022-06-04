Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $7.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 8.16%.

In related news, insider Lp 22Nw sold 3,196,336 shares of Armstrong Flooring stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $1,214,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the third quarter worth $44,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.

