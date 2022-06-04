Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Artelo Biosciences.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Artelo Biosciences stock remained flat at $$0.36 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 137,270 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

