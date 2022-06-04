Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.56.

ASND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.30. 258,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,510. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.76 and its 200 day moving average is $115.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.76. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

