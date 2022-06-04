Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.51). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $6,990,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 57,883 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,838,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 369,375 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 196,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 13.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $98.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

