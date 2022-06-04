Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIZ. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.48.

NYSE:AIZ traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $180.39. 413,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant has a 12 month low of $144.18 and a 12 month high of $194.12.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 453.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

