Astra Space (ASTR) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Astra Space to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Astra Space shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Astra Space has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astra Space’s peers have a beta of 3.25, indicating that their average stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A -46.21% -38.89% Astra Space Competitors -2,284.25% -105.32% -6.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Astra Space and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00 Astra Space Competitors 199 1032 1729 45 2.54

Astra Space presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.08%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 24.96%. Given Astra Space’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Astra Space is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astra Space and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A -$257.78 million -2.41 Astra Space Competitors $3.49 billion $133.55 million 20.24

Astra Space’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space. Astra Space is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Astra Space peers beat Astra Space on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Astra Space (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

