ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.39.

ACO.X has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO to a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

ACO.X stock opened at C$45.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$45.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$40.00 and a 52 week high of C$48.04.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

