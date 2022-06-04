Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.54 Million

Brokerages predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) will report $171.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.54 million and the lowest is $170.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted sales of $172.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $691.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $682.43 million to $700.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $750.92 million, with estimates ranging from $739.88 million to $761.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,593,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,604,000 after purchasing an additional 44,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,044,000 after buying an additional 70,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,659,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,973,000 after purchasing an additional 58,055 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,288,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,028,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,932,000 after acquiring an additional 347,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

