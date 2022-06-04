Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATO. Barclays lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

ATO stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.83.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

