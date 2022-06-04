Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CEO Scott A. Bibaud Sells 5,899 Shares

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $71,141.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,625.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Atomera stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. Atomera Incorporated has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26.
Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Atomera from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
Atomera Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atomera (ATOM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.