Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CEO Scott A. Bibaud Sells 5,899 Shares

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $71,141.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,625.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Atomera stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. Atomera Incorporated has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26.

Get Atomera alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Atomera from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.