Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ATC opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. Atotech has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

Atotech ( NYSE:ATC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Atotech had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $358.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Atotech will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATC. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the third quarter worth $41,843,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,060,000. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in Atotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,111,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Atotech by 1,253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,186,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atotech by 900.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 949,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after purchasing an additional 854,608 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

