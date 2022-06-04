Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE ATC opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Atotech has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atotech had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $358.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Atotech will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its position in Atotech by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atotech by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 95,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atotech by 6.3% in the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 53,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Atotech by 2.1% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 199,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Atotech by 59.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

