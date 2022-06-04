Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE ATC opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Atotech has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26.
Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atotech had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $358.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Atotech will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
About Atotech (Get Rating)
Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.
