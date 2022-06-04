AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66. AtriCure has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.21.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $136,736.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AtriCure by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

