AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) to announce sales of $29.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.48 billion and the lowest is $26.03 billion. AT&T posted sales of $44.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $127.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.48 billion to $129.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $120.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $110.09 billion to $123.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $20.90 on Friday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

