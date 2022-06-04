aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). aTyr Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

NASDAQ:LIFE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 66,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth $70,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

