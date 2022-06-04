Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVLR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $88.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.68. Avalara has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $599,773.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 3,675 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $366,213.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,716,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,280 shares of company stock worth $5,049,130. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Avalara by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

