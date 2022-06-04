Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $498.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.58) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays downgraded Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.58) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Aviva stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Aviva has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Aviva’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 0.75999999 split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 6th.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3734 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

