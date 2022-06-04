Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Billion

Brokerages expect Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) to report $6.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.20 billion and the highest is $6.31 billion. Avnet reported sales of $5.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $24.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $24.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.73 billion to $25.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on AVT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

AVT stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $48.96.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

