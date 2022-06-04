Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $179.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.80 million and the lowest is $174.70 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $158.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $706.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $712.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $778.94 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $806.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 16.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Axos Financial stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44.

About Axos Financial (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.