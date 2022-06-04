Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) will post $179.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.70 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $158.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $706.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $712.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $778.94 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $806.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 16.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AX stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.33. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $62.44.

About Axos Financial (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.