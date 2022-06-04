Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.55). Azul posted earnings per share of ($1.91) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Azul.

AZUL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Azul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

NYSE AZUL opened at $11.52 on Friday. Azul has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Azul by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 65,091 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Azul by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Azul by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Azul by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after buying an additional 783,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

