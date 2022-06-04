Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.25.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of BIDU opened at $143.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $209.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Baidu by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 2.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

