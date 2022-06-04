BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BANF. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.37. The stock had a trading volume of 140,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,704. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average is $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.17.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. BancFirst had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BancFirst news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 90,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $7,529,867.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,046,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,170,674.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $4,413,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,136,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,810,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,089 shares of company stock worth $13,110,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,178,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,287,000 after purchasing an additional 66,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,605,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,011,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

