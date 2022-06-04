Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.82.

BMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $108.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day moving average of $111.77. The stock has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $95.37 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.081 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,521,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,194,000 after purchasing an additional 217,771 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 275,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

