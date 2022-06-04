Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $56.98.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

