Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) CEO Richard H. Little Buys 1,000 Shares

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) CEO Richard H. Little bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $15,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,256.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BATL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.18. 19,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.54. Battalion Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a positive return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 28.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Battalion Oil by 4,505.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 601,087 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Battalion Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $1,421,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Battalion Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Lion Point Capital LP grew its holdings in Battalion Oil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 953,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Battalion Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

