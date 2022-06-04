Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $560.14.
BZLYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 465 ($5.88) to GBX 480 ($6.07) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.22) to GBX 670 ($8.48) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HSBC downgraded Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Beazley from GBX 531 ($6.72) to GBX 541 ($6.84) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $6.00 on Friday. Beazley has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77.
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.
