Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) to post $23.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.60 million. Berkeley Lights posted sales of $19.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $106.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.90 million to $111.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $138.07 million, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $148.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 89.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on BLI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Eric Hobbs sold 98,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $409,685.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,669.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 80,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 32.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,539,000 after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 148,924 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after acquiring an additional 161,019 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $4.57 on Friday. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $309.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.39.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

