BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) will report $190,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $250,000.00. BioCardia reported sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year sales of $1.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $1.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $630,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,261.32% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioCardia to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

BioCardia stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a market cap of $28.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.40. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioCardia by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BioCardia in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

