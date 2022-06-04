Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Biocept to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biocept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biocept presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

BIOC opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.38. Biocept has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Biocept had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Biocept will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Biocept by 177,825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 177,825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biocept during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Biocept during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Biocept during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Biocept during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

