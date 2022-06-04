BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $137,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $26.38 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.32 million, a P/E ratio of 879.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

