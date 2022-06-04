Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $826.37 million, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Blucora has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blucora by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,875 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Blucora by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Blucora by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Blucora by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

