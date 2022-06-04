BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) vs. AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Financial Survey

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlueCity and AcuityAds’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlueCity $168.94 million 0.30 -$48.59 million N/A N/A AcuityAds $97.36 million 1.64 $8.42 million $0.07 37.43

AcuityAds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlueCity.

Profitability

This table compares BlueCity and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueCity -28.76% -51.81% -39.67% AcuityAds 4.04% 4.37% 3.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of BlueCity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BlueCity and AcuityAds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueCity 0 1 0 0 2.00 AcuityAds 0 4 3 0 2.43

BlueCity currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 414.71%. AcuityAds has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 133.78%. Given BlueCity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlueCity is more favorable than AcuityAds.

Summary

AcuityAds beats BlueCity on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlueCity Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

AcuityAds Company Profile (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. The company serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

