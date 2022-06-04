Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) vs. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Critical Comparison

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Bolt Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nektar Therapeutics has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and Nektar Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nektar Therapeutics 2 7 3 0 2.08

Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,070.73%. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 262.72%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and Nektar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bolt Biotherapeutics N/A -37.29% -30.78% Nektar Therapeutics -476.58% -65.64% -41.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and Nektar Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bolt Biotherapeutics $1.26 million 60.97 -$98.59 million ($2.64) -0.78 Nektar Therapeutics $101.91 million 6.64 -$523.84 million ($2.67) -1.36

Bolt Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nektar Therapeutics. Nektar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bolt Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bolt Biotherapeutics beats Nektar Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages. It is also developing programmed cell death-ligand 1 program for tumors that are nonresponsive to immune checkpoint blockade. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood city, California.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19. It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat solid tumors, as well as various other drug candidates. The company has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; AstraZeneca AB; UCB Pharma S.A.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Amgen Inc.; UCB Pharma (Biogen); Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Baxalta Incorporated; Eli Lilly and Company; Merck KGaA; and SFJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nektar Therapeutics was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

