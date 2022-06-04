Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Boston Scientific posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.91. 5,823,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,125,248. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 10,165 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 758,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,914,000 after buying an additional 336,101 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,838,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,763,000 after buying an additional 659,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

