Bradley Collier Bourne Acquires 100,000 Shares of Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,723,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,992,580.

Bradley Collier Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 12th, Bradley Collier Bourne acquired 5,000 shares of Firan Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,248.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Bradley Collier Bourne bought 5,000 shares of Firan Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,463.00.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Bradley Collier Bourne bought 25,000 shares of Firan Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,250.00.

TSE:FTG traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.05. 110,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,256. Firan Technology Group Co. has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.54.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Firan Technology Group from C$3.50 to C$3.20 and set a “n/a” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

About Firan Technology Group (Get Rating)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.