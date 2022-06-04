BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.56 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $70.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BRC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRC will report full-year sales of $317.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $313.20 million to $320.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $441.40 million, with estimates ranging from $409.40 million to $476.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BRC.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRCC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $10.13 on Friday. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

