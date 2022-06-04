Brenntag SE to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brenntag will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BNTGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Baader Bank upgraded Brenntag to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Brenntag from €95.00 ($102.15) to €100.00 ($107.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Brenntag from €100.00 ($107.53) to €90.00 ($96.77) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

