Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRDG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE BRDG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 407,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,603. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $530.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $25.61.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

