BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $727.92 Million

Brokerages expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $727.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $726.00 million and the highest is $729.84 million. BrightView posted sales of $673.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.01 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 169,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,495.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BV. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BrightView by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BrightView during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in BrightView by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 32.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BV opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. BrightView has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.30.

BrightView Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.