Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Citigroup currently has a $90.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.70.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $75.17. 12,187,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,491,539. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 58,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

