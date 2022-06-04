British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,753.57 ($47.49).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BATS. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, May 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($45.55) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.22) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($49.34) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,536.50 ($44.74) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.72) and a one year high of GBX 3,601 ($45.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £80.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,353.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,105.03.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.68), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($352,446.33).

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.